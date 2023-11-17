Major route through Burnaby closed for rush hour after pedestrian killed

After a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Burnaby this morning, a major road through the Metro Vancouver city will be closed during the afternoon rush.

Police have closed Hastings Street between Madison and Rosser avenues and estimate it won’t reopen until late this evening.

They’re investigating a collision that happened at about 11 am, in which a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

“We are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident, which has tragically claimed a life. Hastings Street will be closed in the area for quite some time, most likely into the evening hours,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release. “Please plan an alternate route and avoid the area.”

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team has identified the vehicle involved and is following up with witnesses to learn more about what happened.

This is the second pedestrian death in Metro Vancouver in less than 24 hours. Last night, an 81-year-old pedestrian in Surrey was killed in a hit-and-run.