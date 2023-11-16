NewsCrime

81-year-old Surrey pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Nov 16 2023, 6:25 pm
An 81-year-old pedestrian in Surrey died last night, and the driver who hit them didn’t even stay at the scene.

Surrey RCMP says the collision happened sometime before 7 pm near 120A Street and 75A Avenue.

Police and paramedics received a report of an injured person, and sadly, the victim didn’t survive despite life-saving measures.

“The initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle that did not remain on scene,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area between 6:30 and 7 pm to submit dashcam footage to aid the investigation. Tips can be sent to Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

