Granville Street closing for food, live music installation starting this weekend

Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District will undergo temporary closures to vehicle traffic starting this weekend, making way for pedestrians and outdoor activations.

The Granville Promenade kicks off this Saturday and Sunday and will operate until September 5. Lead by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, a two-block stretch of Granville Street will be occupied with live music, street performances, and food.

Visitors can expect two stages hosting live music, two dedicated areas for buskers and street performers, and pop-up art installations, and deals and offers from local businesses on the two-block strip.

The closure will affect Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street. The weekly event will take place between 12 and 7 pm every Saturday and Sunday, with street closures in place from 9 am to 9 pm.

During this time, public transit will be re-routed to Seymour and Howe Streets. Deliveries and pickups will take place on the alleyways on either side of Granville Street, with temporary pickup and drop-off areas on Helmcken and Nelson.

The City council first approved the pilot project a month ago, and municipal funding to support the closure was approved last week.

The DVBIA will cover the costs of programming and managing the activations and events, while the municipal government will provide $102,500 from the city council’s approved contingency fund for the fiscal cycle. The city’s funding will cover traffic control equipment, personnel, and policing costs.

With files from Kenneth Chan