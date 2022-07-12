This summer, a 10-day festival celebrating art, food, entertainment, and all things easy summer living will be happening on the North Shore.

West Vancouver’s 31st annual Harmony Arts Festival runs from July 29 to August 7 with an array of cultural events and food programming.

With more than 50 live music performances, art markets and demonstrations, cinema nights in the park, al fresco culinary experiences, and pop-up restaurants, this summery event is an absolute must-attend.

One food component of the festival is the Best of the West culinary event.

Some of the Lower Mainland’s best restaurants will be paired with wineries for a one-night-only experience that will have guests choose their favourite pairing at the end of the evening.

This event will only happen on August 3 at 7 pm at the Grosvenor Ambleside’s Galleria Plaza – a covered space with impressive views of the nearby waterfront. Tickets for this experience are on sale now.

The festival will also feature a Park Royal Beachside Patio, where refreshing drinks and delicious eats will be served from Feast Neighbourhood Table.

Here, you’ll also be able to grab food from several food trucks, including the following:

The Beachside Patio will be at Millenium Park, at the end of 15th Street, for limited hours only.

When: July 29 to August 7, 2022

Where: Various locations in West Vancouver (see website)