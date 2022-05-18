Harbour Air resumes flights from downtown Vancouver to Seattle Lake Union

After a prolonged pandemic suspension, Harbour Air has restarted its cross-border flight route between Vancouver and Seattle.

The BC-based floatplane airline began flying the route between Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver and Lake Union — just north of downtown Seattle — this week.

Two round-trip flights are scheduled on weekdays, departing Vancouver at 7:25 am and 1:55 pm, and departing Seattle at 8:50 am and 3:20 pm. On weekends, the flight will depart Vancouver at 8:25 am and Seattle at 9:50 am. Flights currently start at $249 each way.

Each one-way flight is under one hour, and the overall travel time is considerably less than not only driving times but also traditional airport travel times through Vancouver International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Border control is available upon landing at the floatplane terminals for efficient processing.

Harbour Air first launched its year-round, Vancouver-Seattle route in Spring 2018 to great fanfare. It was an instant success, with a high volume of tech workers and executives using the service to travel between both cities. During its first summer/fall period in 2018, it recorded over 3,100 passengers on the route, exceeding original targets.

While floatplane flights between Vancouver and Seattle’s city centres have resumed, the restart of the Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service between Vancouver and Seattle has been delayed until December 2022. It was previously set to restart this spring in time for the peak travel season, but Amtrak is currently facing severe staffing shortages.