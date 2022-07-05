Harbour Air delivering floatplane service to Squamish

If you’re in or around the Squamish community, it’s about to get much easier to get away.

Thanks to a new dock, travellers can jump on a Harbour Air flight to places like Victoria, Powell River, Seattle, Tofino, and Kelowna.

The dock has been built on the east side of the new Oceanfront Squamish development, where pick-up and drop-off services will be connected to a seaplane flight.

“Having a safe, protected and dedicated seaplane dock to service the Squamish community has been a goal of the company for many years.” Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall said. “Squamish is a community that is thriving but struggles with limited access due to frequent highway interruptions. We believe that having a travel option for locals, businesses and visitors will help Squamish continue to prosper.”

Meanwhile, Harbour Air says it hopes to introduce a year-round connection to Whistler via Squamish.

The transportation service is also planning to implement recurring scheduled flights between Vancouver and Squamish once construction of the oceanfront Squamish development is complete.