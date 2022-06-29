Harbour Air resuming flights from downtown Vancouver to Kelowna

Anyone feel like a wine country weekend?

After a successful but shortened summer 2021 season, Harbour Air has restarted its popular flight route between Vancouver and Kelowna.

The BC-based floatplane airline will resume flying the popular route between Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver and Kelowna on Saturday, July 9.

There will be one round-trip flight twice a week (Saturday & Tuesday) between July 9 and September 6. Flights depart Vancouver on Saturdays at 11 am and the return flight leaves Kelowna at 1 pm Tuesday.

The route has proven to be very popular and has “huge interest,” not just for Vancouver to Kelowna but also for those coming to the Lower Mainland, Harbour Air Sales Manager Lauren Wilkinson told Daily Hive.

Flights from Harbour Air’s flagship terminal in Coal Harbour will land at Eldorado Resort’s marina, in front of the Mateo Hotel, centrally located just 5 km south of Kelowna’s City Centre.

Flights currently start at $299 each way.

Each one-way flight is under one hour and the overall travel time is considerably less than not only driving times but also traditional airport travel times through Vancouver International Airport and Kelowna Airport.