Harbour Air to buy 50 battery-electric engines for fleet conversion

Harbour Air has taken a big step towards achieving its plan to eventually convert its floatplane fleet into battery-electric propulsion.

The Richmond-based floatplane airline announced last week it has signed a letter of intent with Washington state-based MagniX to acquire 50 Magni650 battery-electric engines. This will enable the regional and local commuter airline to swap out the fossil fuel-powered engines in their existing aircraft for new all-electric engines.

As well, the supplier will assist the airline in the necessary certification work in Canada and the United States, which accounts for Harbour Air’s sole cross-border route between Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver and Lake Union in downtown Seattle.

This latest agreement follows consecutive test runs since 2019 of the “eBeaver” — the name of the first Havilland Beaver-model floatplane converted into a battery-electric aircraft using MagniX’s equipment. Over the past five years, a total of 78 test flights have been successfully achieved with the prototype.

The airline now has a goal to achieve the commercial certification of its first battery-electric floatplane by 2026, which would enable the use of such aircraft for regular fare-paying services. Over the longer term, more aircraft will receive conversion work, and the airline will offer third-party conversions to promote the widespread adoption of battery-powered aviation.

“Electrifying Harbour Air’s fleet and future customers with MagniX’s engines sets us on a course to define the future of regional flight. The many flights that the eBeaver has now completed with MagniX’s technology are a signal that the electric age of aviation is here and bringing it to the marketplace is growing rapidly closer,” said Riona Armesmith, Chief Technology Officer of MagniX, in a statement.

Bert van der Stege, the CEO of Harbour Air, adds, “We are excited to accelerate the adoption of electric aviation technology and further our journey towards a sustainable future.”

Previously the head of commercial and finance for WestJet’s Swoop division, van der Stege became Habour Airlines’ new CEO in 2022, replacing floatplane airline founder Greg McDougall, who is now the company’s chairman. According to van der Stege, the battery-powered planes are not only zero emission and more efficient, but they are also quieter for a more comfortable flight.

Harbour Air’s biggest competitor in the skies is also going electric. In October 2023, Helijet announced it placed firm orders for the new battery-powered ALIA eVTOL aircraft from Vermont-based Beta Technologies. It is expected the new generation battery-electric helicopters will receive commercial regulatory certification in 2026.