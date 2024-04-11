New battery-electric tugboats now in use in Vancouver harbour

Vancouver harbour is now home to some of the world’s first battery-electric tugboats, which support the Port of Vancouver’s operations.

Two new zero-emission tugboat vessels were christened this week by SAAM Towage, which will begin using them for operations in May.

Not only are these tugboats environmentally clean, but they are considerably more quiet than tugboats powered by conventional fossil fuels for maritime uses.

“By adding electric-powered tugboats to our fleet, SAAM Towage is leading the way in maritime operations and is a testament to our commitment,” said Sander Bikkers, president and country manager of SAAM Towage Canada, in a statement.

“Together with our value-aligned partners, we aim to set a positive example for the industry in the hopes that others will join us and follow suit here in Canada and globally.”

The vessels were designed by Vancouver-based Robert Allan Naval Architects & Marine Engineers, with the specific model in use by SAAM being the Electra 2300-SX, which has a length of 23.4 metres, a beam (width) of 11.9 metres, and a bollard pull (maximum thrust) of 70 tonnes. These tugboats have a maximum battery capacity of 3,616 kWh.

“Robert Allan Ltd. are proud to have been able to collaborate with SAAM on the design of these exceptional tugs,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Robert Allan.

“For electric tugs to be a viable alternative to their diesel-powered counterparts, they need to be optimized for their specific operating conditions and so the close cooperation between SAAM as the operator, Robert Allan Ltd. as the designer and Sanmar as the shipyard was crucial to the success of this project.”

With their powerful engines, versatility, and agility, tugboats provide towing and pushing assistance for barges and vessels, including ships that need maneuverability support to navigate specific areas.

Within Vancouver harbour, tugboats are often used for large ships to safely traverse through the First Narrows (Lions Gate Bridge) and Second Narrows (Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and Second Narrows Rail Bridge) in Burrard Inlet.

“We’re thrilled to see leadership by partners like SAAM Towage, Teck Resources and Neptune Terminals towards reducing emissions from commercial shipping with the arrival of the first electric tugs servicing the Port of Vancouver,” said Duncan Wilson, vice president of environment and external affairs for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“We commend our partners across the port community and industry at large for their continued efforts to create a cleaner future for trade through the Port of Vancouver.”

Over the longer term, the SeaBus ferry vessels in Vancouver harbour could potentially be electrified. TransLink recently studied the possibility of acquiring battery-electric ferries, conversions of existing vessels, and charging infrastructure and maintenance requirements.