Harbour Air will offer direct flights to Butchart Gardens this summer

Starting in June, Harbour Air will offer seaplanes from downtown Vancouver to Vancouver Island’s Butchart Gardens. Guests can relish a 30-minute scenic flight departing from downtown Vancouver to The Butchart Gardens, followed by access to the gardens via The Butchart Cove wharf. For over 100 years, The Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay, 30 minutes from downtown Victoria, has been the city’s crowning jewel. The tour encompasses a flight to the gardens, two hours of admission for exploring, and a return flight to downtown Vancouver, with exclusive access to the gardens and direct flights exclusively tailored for guests travelling to and from the gardens.

At Butchart Gardens you can meander along winding pathways amidst 150 flower beds, enjoy the mesmerizing sight of the dancing fountain, and enter the Sunken Garden, crafted within a former limestone quarry. It’s a must-see for residents and tourists alike.

“Harbour Air’s addition of a direct flight from Vancouver to the Butchart Cove wharf is an exciting pairing of two iconic tourism experiences,” said Lana Popham, BC’s minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

Experience The Butchart Gardens with roundtrip pricing starting at $499 per person.