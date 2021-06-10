The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

After serving up its signature pizzas for over 25 years, Supreme Pizza is a Vancouver institution. Find this takeout-only joint open Sunday to Thursday from 4 pm to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am. Enjoy classic pizza with plenty of cheese, sauce and custom toppings, plus basked pasta and chicken wings. And for that taste of nostalgia ask for the pizza to be made in the Old Oven.

Address: 6539 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-2515 or 604-324-1808

KOZU Sushi Pizza is a young family-owned virtual cloud kitchen that offers 12 kinds of sushi pizzas. Choose from varieties like the “Kellyfornia Crunch,” the “Ocean Sushi Pizza,” and the “Takoyumi,” served on deep-fried sushi rice “crispy crust” pizza. Plus there are a number of combos ready to satisfy the biggest appetites.

All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion. Try their handmade pizzas from their woodfire ovens, including Margherita, Cappricciosa, and Vegetariana. And don’t forget their delicious cocktails.

Address: 1510 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-7586

Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-3310

Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area. Treat yourself to Pizzette at lunch or Pizze Fritti during Aperitivo Hour along with other tasty menu items.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-9570

Located in the heart of downtown, Red Card is a great place to watch the game and enjoy some delicious ‘za. Their unique pizza menu is made in a high-tech, “Marana Forni” wood-burning pizza oven specially shipped from Italy. Enjoy choices like Americano, Hot Italian, and more.

Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-4460

Fusion Feast Pizza’s extensive pizza menu is made for all spice tolerance levels with fresh homemade ingredients. Order up some Hawaiian Fusion, Greek Fusion or the Supreme Fusion, all with an option for an Indian touch. And if your appetite is hungry for something else, choose a samosa, Caesar salad, or cheesy pasta.

Address: 1720 – 4700 McClelland Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-9200

Address: 5300 No 3 Road, Richmond, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-9422

Novo is known for its wood-fired Italian pizza. Enjoy the thin crust true Neopolitan pizza paired with a delicious wine from Italy. Mouth-watering choices include Burrata, Diavola, and Gargonzola Rocket.

Address: 2118 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-2220

Lombardo’s is an original wood oven pizzeria that was established in 1986. The family-owned and operated restaurant in the heart of Commercial Drive serves pizza made with hand-tossed pizza dough, topped with mozzarella cheese and vine-ripened tomatoes, sourced annually from Italy. Try the new Adriatica, classics like Prosciutto e Arugula, or the neighbourhood-named pizza, The Drive.

Address: 1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-2240

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar boasts an impressive selection of delicious hand-stretched pizzas with dough made fresh daily in their kitchen. Located right by BC Place and Rogers Arena, the pizza menu includes Old World Pepperoni, Funghi, and the titular pizza, Frankie’s.

Address: 765 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6368

