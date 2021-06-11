Where to find must-try Indigenous eats in Metro Vancouver

Food can reflect an Indigenous community’s unique lifestyle, and there is so much more to Indigenous food than just bannock.

Whether you like the traditional Three Sisters soup or fusion Indigenous food like Indian tacos, you can find them all right here in Metro Vancouver.

Here’s a list of some of the best places to get Indigenous food in and around Metro Vancouver.

Salmon n’ Bannock is an Indigenous bistro specializing in wild fish, free-range game meat, and of course, fresh bannock. The West Broadway spot is Vancouver’s only Indigenous owned-and-operated restaurant.

Address: 1128 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8971

Owned by Paul Natrall of Squamish Nation, Mr. Bannock is Vancouver’s first fusion Indigenous food truck. While all items on its menu are delicious, you should definitely try its award-winning ‘Indian Taco,’ which is made with house-made chili, sharp cheddar, lime sour cream, salsa, and spicy chips on top of freshly fried bannock.

Address: Check the Street Food App to see where the truck is today. You can also use Skip the Dishes and DoorDash

Phone: 778-839-6742

The Salmon House has been serving Indigenous west coast cuisine and creative seafood dishes since 1976. If you are a first-timer here, you should try its Alder Grilled Salmon Trio, which includes Chinook, sockeye, and coho salmon topped with a selection of greens. The restaurant’s also got a great ambiance decorated with local Indigenous arts.

Address: 2229 Folkestone Way, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-926-3212

River Select draws from countless generations of First Nations experience to selectively harvest the best wild salmon from BC’s beautiful rivers. You can order nutritionally rich salmon from their website to cook at home with family and friends.

Address: You can place an order online here

Phone: 250-372-9472

One Arrow makes Artisan Bacon utilizing unique flavours, natural smoke and locally sourced ingredients. Cree-Métis chef Heat Laliberte owns and runs the operation and has called Vancouver home since 2002.

Address: You can place an order online here

Based in Port Coquitlam, Spirit Bear Coffee Company’s specialty blends are served in over 600 locations across Canada. Their beans are organic and fair trade, and co-founder Paul Biglin’s goal is to work with every nation in North America.