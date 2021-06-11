Where to find must-try Indigenous eats in Metro Vancouver
Vancouver sits on the unceded lands of the Squamish, Musqueam, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, giving us the opportunity to learn about the diversity of their history, culture, and of course, some pretty stellar Indigenous food.
Food can reflect an Indigenous community’s unique lifestyle, and there is so much more to Indigenous food than just bannock.
Whether you like the traditional Three Sisters soup or fusion Indigenous food like Indian tacos, you can find them all right here in Metro Vancouver.
Here’s a list of some of the best places to get Indigenous food in and around Metro Vancouver.
Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
Salmon n’ Bannock is an Indigenous bistro specializing in wild fish, free-range game meat, and of course, fresh bannock. The West Broadway spot is Vancouver’s only Indigenous owned-and-operated restaurant.
Address: 1128 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8971
Mr. Bannock Food Truck
Owned by Paul Natrall of Squamish Nation, Mr. Bannock is Vancouver’s first fusion Indigenous food truck. While all items on its menu are delicious, you should definitely try its award-winning ‘Indian Taco,’ which is made with house-made chili, sharp cheddar, lime sour cream, salsa, and spicy chips on top of freshly fried bannock.
Address: Check the Street Food App to see where the truck is today. You can also use Skip the Dishes and DoorDash
Phone: 778-839-6742
Salmon House On The Hill
The Salmon House has been serving Indigenous west coast cuisine and creative seafood dishes since 1976. If you are a first-timer here, you should try its Alder Grilled Salmon Trio, which includes Chinook, sockeye, and coho salmon topped with a selection of greens. The restaurant’s also got a great ambiance decorated with local Indigenous arts.
Address: 2229 Folkestone Way, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-926-3212
River Select Fisheries
River Select draws from countless generations of First Nations experience to selectively harvest the best wild salmon from BC’s beautiful rivers. You can order nutritionally rich salmon from their website to cook at home with family and friends.
Address: You can place an order online here
Phone: 250-372-9472
One Arrow Meats
One Arrow makes Artisan Bacon utilizing unique flavours, natural smoke and locally sourced ingredients. Cree-Métis chef Heat Laliberte owns and runs the operation and has called Vancouver home since 2002.
Address: You can place an order online here
Spirit Bear Coffee Company
Based in Port Coquitlam, Spirit Bear Coffee Company’s specialty blends are served in over 600 locations across Canada. Their beans are organic and fair trade, and co-founder Paul Biglin’s goal is to work with every nation in North America.
