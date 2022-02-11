Don’t be surprised if you spot a handmaid in a red robe adjusting her white bonnet.

Toronto is once again being transformed into Gilead as the cast and crew shoot season five of the popular Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel.

Last week, O.T. Fagbenle, who plays Luke, posted a photo on Instagram with costar Elizabeth Moss with the caption, “Guess where I am… #2022 TFT5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O-T Fagbenle (@otfagbenle)

Fagbenle isn’t the only one getting fans hyped up.

Canadian actress Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, posted a short clip of her walking towards a chair with her character’s name on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Brugel (@amandabrugel)

Last summer, Fegbenle posted another picture with costars Elizabeth Moss, Amanda Brugel, and Madeline Brewer along with the caption, “Getting to work with the incredible actresses on @handmaidsonhulu has made me a better actor. They bring such life, passion, and love to their work. I’m truly grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Brugel (@amandabrugel)

According to the City of Toronto website, Gilead 5 Productions will be filming the new season until July under the production title Ruby Road.

The show has won several awards, including Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Who’s excited for season five?