Here's the spooky Halloween weather forecast for Vancouver

Hopefully, an umbrella and raincoat won’t ruin your Halloween costume, as you’ll likely need them on the 31st.

After a few calm days, Vancouver is seeing a shift away from sunny and dry weather for the last week of October.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, it’s expected to rain most of the week.

However, it predicts clouds for some time on Sunday, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning and afternoon. At this point, we will take any breaks from the rain that we can get.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to end the dreary week on Saturday.

This week, temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C during the day.

ECCC expects to drop at night and range from 9°C to 4°C.

Particularly, on Halloween night, the temperatures could drop to a low of 5°C, so be sure to layer up and incorporate warm clothing in your costume to trick or treat.