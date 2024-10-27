NewsWeather

Here's the spooky Halloween weather forecast for Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 27 2024, 5:09 pm
Here's the spooky Halloween weather forecast for Vancouver
Shutterstock

Hopefully, an umbrella and raincoat won’t ruin your Halloween costume, as you’ll likely need them on the 31st.

After a few calm days, Vancouver is seeing a shift away from sunny and dry weather for the last week of October.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, it’s expected to rain most of the week.

However, it predicts clouds for some time on Sunday, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning and afternoon. At this point, we will take any breaks from the rain that we can get.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to end the dreary week on Saturday.

ECCC

This week, temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C during the day.

ECCC expects to drop at night and range from 9°C to 4°C.

Particularly, on Halloween night, the temperatures could drop to a low of 5°C, so be sure to layer up and incorporate warm clothing in your costume to trick or treat.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop