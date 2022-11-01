Even as thousands of people crowded the Granville Strip dressed in their Halloween costumes, it was a reasonably peaceful night in Vancouver on Monday.

Constable Tania Vistin with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) told Daily Hive that “the city was generally very busy, as it usually is on Halloween night.”

“The Entertainment District was especially busy with large crowds estimated to be at around 8,000 people at its peak, and as such, we had extra officers deployed in the Downtown Core.”

Vistin said that despite the large crowds, there were no major incidents of note that occurred on Halloween night.

Here’s a snapshot of what it looked like on Granville Street.

The lead-up to Halloween was a different story as on Sunday, October 30, Vancouver police shared news of five stabbings in the early morning following a Halloween party night.

But it was a calmer night on Halloween for police.

Unless you’re counting the ceaseless fireworks that kept many a Metro Vancouverite up late!