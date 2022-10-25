News

Two Metro Vancouver cities just decided to allow Halloween fireworks

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 25 2022, 9:49 pm
Two Metro Vancouver cities just decided to allow Halloween fireworks
NDAB Creativity/Shutterstock

Two municipalities on Vancouver’s North Shore decided this week to let residents set off Halloween fireworks — as long as they have a permit.

Fire chiefs of West Vancouver and the District of North Vancouver say it’s become wet enough to issue fireworks permits for the popular Halloween tradition.

The decision was made “due to the recent rain, weather forecast, and projected low fire danger rating in the coming weeks,” the District of North Vancouver said in a statement Monday.

Residents 19 or older can purchase a fireworks permit online for $5, which allows them to buy fireworks between October 25 and October 31. Fireworks can only be set off on October 31 from 6 to 10 pm — and never in a park or wooded area.

That’s in contrast to the City of North Vancouver, which has entirely banned fireworks.

Confused yet? Here’s a map of the municipal boundaries. West Vancouver and the City of North Vancouver are in grey, while the District of North Vancouver is in colour.

district map

District of North Vancouver

Different cities in Metro Vancouver have different rules about Halloween fireworks — make sure to check where you live before lighting a fuse.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.