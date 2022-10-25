Two Metro Vancouver cities just decided to allow Halloween fireworks

Two municipalities on Vancouver’s North Shore decided this week to let residents set off Halloween fireworks — as long as they have a permit.

Fire chiefs of West Vancouver and the District of North Vancouver say it’s become wet enough to issue fireworks permits for the popular Halloween tradition.

The decision was made “due to the recent rain, weather forecast, and projected low fire danger rating in the coming weeks,” the District of North Vancouver said in a statement Monday.

Residents 19 or older can purchase a fireworks permit online for $5, which allows them to buy fireworks between October 25 and October 31. Fireworks can only be set off on October 31 from 6 to 10 pm — and never in a park or wooded area.

That’s in contrast to the City of North Vancouver, which has entirely banned fireworks.

Just six more sleeps until Halloween! Having fun is a top priority, but staying safe is equally important. 🙅A reminder that fireworks are NOT permitted in the City of North Vancouver.

🎃For more safety tips this spooky season, visit https://t.co/4KNScoIWul @NVCFD pic.twitter.com/VAOgLdV4Fu — City of North Vancouver (@CityOfNorthVan) October 25, 2022

Confused yet? Here’s a map of the municipal boundaries. West Vancouver and the City of North Vancouver are in grey, while the District of North Vancouver is in colour.

Different cities in Metro Vancouver have different rules about Halloween fireworks — make sure to check where you live before lighting a fuse.