Aw shucks: Twitter roasts creepy looking mascot of Halifax Oyster Festival

A mascot is doing its job when it symbolizes an event or organization — even when it’s downright terrifying.

Entering its 5th edition in September, the Halifax Oyster Festival is an all-you-can-sample raw bar over the course of three tasting days in the fall, highlighting the best in Nova Scotian and Maritime oyster farming.

It also has a mascot that looks right out of a Stranger Things season.

Twitter user @alangdon17 shared a 2019 picture of the mascot and it’s terrifying as shell. Since being shared on Sunday morning, the tweet has garnered over 150,000 likes and almost 3,000 replies.

Aw shucks, here are some of the best reactions to the oyster mascot:

this is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival and i’m absolutely terrified of it. pic.twitter.com/bBdMyBW3H6 — Amy Langdon (@alangdon17) July 24, 2022

“BE NOT AFRAID. ENJOY THE FESTIVITIES, HUMAN.” pic.twitter.com/VKbZFBaZTd — Kangs Dominion (@BaltimoreRAS) July 24, 2022

You have shown me the stuff nightmares are made of.. I cannot stop staring at it.. It’s.. stealing my soul.. — Ella istg (@HerEllaness) July 25, 2022

Are you sure you aren’t an evil character on power rangers? — GoodTimesandBaseball (@GoodTimesandBB) July 24, 2022

I was trying to figure out where the eye holes were and then I saw it. 💀 pic.twitter.com/KW2Xv2O4p9 — Brittany (@BrittRubinstein) July 24, 2022

As reassuring as something out of Pan’s Labyrinth. pic.twitter.com/edNaZLtaKT — Seán McKenna (@seandsmckenna) July 24, 2022

It has a mate pic.twitter.com/OKhXscMf6m — Eldritch Millennial (@BmoreBaker42) July 24, 2022

Is this festive sponsored by Stephen King? — w.mitchell (@RoseMit76397707) July 24, 2022

holy mother of god! before I read your tweet I thought it was a horror genre convention costume. Awful pic.twitter.com/Vi6OVeUZNP — [email protected] (@SueKelly10) July 24, 2022

It’s literally the creepiest thing ever. The poor girl wearing it lol here’s a boomerang I have of it for your nightmares 😂 pic.twitter.com/z7WCCBBIA4 — Cailin O’Neil (@CailinONeil) July 24, 2022

Giving me power rangers villain vibes pic.twitter.com/FBH3gbC4e6 — Jonathan Diamond (@IKrushalot) July 25, 2022

I seen this on shrooms — @dontwantjuice (@therealeth4) July 25, 2022

I’m not personally scared, but I am concerned about the person it’s eating. — Colin Furness MISt PhD MPH MEd(cand) (@FurnessColin) July 24, 2022