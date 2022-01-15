SportsHockeyCanucks

Halak out with COVID, Canucks call up goalie from taxi squad

Jan 15 2022
Jaroslav Halak has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Vancouver Canucks announced Saturday morning. 

The Canucks also recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the taxi squad. Martin is 5-0-2 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in seven appearances with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League. 

Vancouver will play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and Washington Capitals on Sunday, which could lead to Martin’s first NHL start since February 1, 2017, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. 

Martin, 26, is 0-2-1 with a 4.35 goals-against average and .865 save percentage in three NHL games. 

Halak is 1-4-2 this season and is two appearances away from a $1.25 million bonus. 

