Now that summer is slipping away, we are starting to dream about curling up in some of our favourite cozy restaurants and bars. One of Vancouver’s coziest has got to be the Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant, and this downtown spot just made a big announcement: its Afternoon Tea Service will be returning soon.

Starting Saturday, September 18, Bacchus will be inviting guests to come and indulge during seatings on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the fall season.

Fans of this British tradition can expect gourmet sandwiches like Classic English Cucumber with Cream Cheese, Free-Range Egg Salad with Watercress on Dark Rye, and Applewood-Smoked Salmon Mousse Profiterole, to name a few.

When it comes to the sweet stuff, Bacchus will offer treats like Chocolate-Dipped Eclairs with Vanilla Crème, Seasonal Macarons, and Cinnamon Panna Cotta alongside savoury freshly baked scones and crumpets served with clotted cream, assorted preserves, and creamery butter.

For sips, there will be a selection of terroir-true Tealeaves tea blends and “The Windsor” option, a new option that offers guests a choice of a glass or bottle of champagne, sparkling wine, or a glass of the classic French cocktail Kir Royale.

Two-hour seatings will be available on weekends at 2 and 2:30 pm. Be sure to make your reservation and celebrate the reintroduction of this top-notch tea service.

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Afternoon Tea Menu

When: Weekends at 2 and 2:30 pm starting September 18

Where: Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge — 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver,

Price: $65 per guest, The Windsor Afternoon Tea starts from $79