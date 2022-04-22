"You will be missed": Canadians react to death of hockey icon Guy Lafleur

It’s been a difficult week for the hockey world as two NHL icons have passed on consecutive Fridays. The world is mourning the death of former Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who passed away at age 70.

Heaven now has another of the NHL’s most celebrated players, a week after the passing of New York Islanders’ great Mike Bossy.

Lafleur was a genuine Canadiens icon, having won five Stanley Cups with the team during his 14-year tenure (1971 to 1985) in Montreal. He had been battling lung cancer for three years.

“The Flower” is the Canadiens’ all-time points and assists leader with 1,246 and 728 and 1,246 points, respectively.

Geoff Molson, the President of the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club says Lafleur had an “exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world.”

Born in September 1950 in Thurso Quebec, Guy Damien Lafleur would become one of the greatest legends in Montreal Canadiens and NHL history, standing alongside Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau as the biggest stars to play for one of the game’s most legendary franchises.

After retiring from the NHL, Lafleur was named a Montreal Canadiens Ambassador and frequently attended games, team events, and was part of the hockey community for another four decades.

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy that will be remembered for generations, his statue outside the Bell Centre testament to the enduring impact he made on a team, a province, and an entire sport,” says the Montreal Canadiens’ press release.

Since the news of his passing, Canadian public figures, the NHL, former players, and other professional hockey teams have reacted to Lafleur by singing his praise and commenting on his reputation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Lafleur was “unlike anyone else on the ice” and Quebec Premier François Legault says number 10 was an “idol of the people.”

The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70. Rest in peace, Guy. 🕊️❤️https://t.co/vEqp39p0KL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 22, 2022

Guy Lafleur, or “The Flower,” was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2022

1/5 Le Québec perd un géant. Je tiens à présenter mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. Tout le Québec pense à vous. Guy Lafleur fait partie de nos légendes. Il a marqué toute une génération de Québécois. Il nous a fait rêver. Il nous a fait gagner.

📷LNH pic.twitter.com/Ao0YHkXE1T — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 22, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Gretzky (@waynegretzky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lemieux (@mariolemieuxfdn)

So sad to hear the passing of the legendary Guy Lafleur. He was one of my heroes growing up. I always pretended to be him when I was playing street hockey. A true legend of the game and an even better person. My condolences to the Lafleur Family. pic.twitter.com/dS3dFZKvgC — Martin Brodeur (@MartinBrodeur) April 22, 2022

Guy Lafleur was an iconic player and competitor. A legend of our game that will be greatly missed. Our thoughts go out to the Lafleur family and the @CanadiensMTL organization. pic.twitter.com/dRybdQ8bUS — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 22, 2022

The #Sens are saddened to learn of the passing of NHL great Guy Lafleur. The organization sends its condolences to Lafleur’s family and friends, @CanadiensMTL and their fans. pic.twitter.com/ZjeXS4DhaM — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 22, 2022

We join the hockey world in mourning the loss of @CanadiensMTL legend Guy Lafleur. Our condolences go out to all his family, friends & former teammates. 💙🧡+❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/6luLl2vChh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 22, 2022

The Winnipeg Jets are saddened to hear of the passing of NHL Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the @CanadiensMTL organization. Rest in peace ❤️ https://t.co/QH1cXXHpv2 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 22, 2022

The Flames join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Guy Lafleur. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the @CanadiensMTL. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TvUHTxRaBg — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 22, 2022

The entire QMJHL family would like to offer its deepest condolences to all of Mr. Guy Lafleur’s loved ones during these extremely difficult times. 🙏 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 22, 2022

C’est avec tristesse que j’ai appris la nouvelle du décès de Guy Lafleur. Ayant remporté 5 Coupes Stanley, cette légende du hockey était l’un des meilleurs joueurs dans l’histoire des Canadiens et de la LNH. Montréal pleure la perte de ce grand homme. Merci pour tout, Guy. pic.twitter.com/62W3z5SYwH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 22, 2022

Sincere condolences to the family, friends, former teammates & many fans of Guy Lafleur. Lafleur won 5 Stanley Cups was the all-time leading scorer in Habs’ history & 5th player in @CanadiensMTL history to have his jersey retired. pic.twitter.com/247HMecwCg — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 22, 2022

I want to offer my sincere condolences to Guy Lafleur’s family and friends. He was a legend and the embodiment of everything we want our Canadian sports heroes to be. pic.twitter.com/VFzHGi8Kz6 — Jean Charest (@JeanCharest_) April 22, 2022

1/2 Guy Lafleur has left us at age 70 following a 31-month cancer battle, cutting a hole in Quebec’s heart forever. The most exciting player of his generation, Flower wrestled his challenges to the very end, working to improve and support the lives of fellow cancer patients. … pic.twitter.com/Ze3vkCvemX — Dave Stubbs 🇨🇦 (@Dave_Stubbs) April 22, 2022

Les Alouettes tiennent à offrir leurs plus sincères condoléances aux membres de la famille de Guy Lafleur, à ses proches, aux Canadiens de Montréal, ainsi qu’à ses anciens coéquipiers. Déclaration complète : https://t.co/wUJwid8qQm pic.twitter.com/3nvlF4tfLd — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) April 22, 2022

Once again, the hockey world lost a giant, our idol Guy Lafleur.

My deepest condolences to all those affected. Quebec is in mourning. Guy was an exceptional man, generous and very close to his fans. Quebec is in mourning. @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/gyZsvoVoUs — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 22, 2022