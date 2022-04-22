SportsHockey

"You will be missed": Canadians react to death of hockey icon Guy Lafleur

Apr 22 2022, 3:18 pm
@francoislegault/Twitter (via: NHL.com)

It’s been a difficult week for the hockey world as two NHL icons have passed on consecutive Fridays. The world is mourning the death of former Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who passed away at age 70.

Heaven now has another of the NHL’s most celebrated players, a week after the passing of New York Islanders’ great Mike Bossy.

Lafleur was a genuine Canadiens icon, having won five Stanley Cups with the team during his 14-year tenure (1971 to 1985) in Montreal. He had been battling lung cancer for three years.

“The Flower” is the Canadiens’ all-time points and assists leader with 1,246 and 728 and 1,246 points, respectively.

Geoff Molson, the President of the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club says Lafleur had an “exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world.”

Born in September 1950 in Thurso Quebec, Guy Damien Lafleur would become one of the greatest legends in Montreal Canadiens and NHL history, standing alongside Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau as the biggest stars to play for one of the game’s most legendary franchises.

After retiring from the NHL, Lafleur was named a Montreal Canadiens Ambassador and frequently attended games, team events, and was part of the hockey community for another four decades.

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy that will be remembered for generations, his statue outside the Bell Centre testament to the enduring impact he made on a team, a province, and an entire sport,” says the Montreal Canadiens’ press release.

Since the news of his passing, Canadian public figures, the NHL, former players, and other professional hockey teams have reacted to Lafleur by singing his praise and commenting on his reputation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Lafleur was “unlike anyone else on the ice” and Quebec Premier François Legault says number 10 was an “idol of the people.”

 

A post shared by Wayne Gretzky (@waynegretzky)

 

A post shared by Mario Lemieux (@mariolemieuxfdn)

