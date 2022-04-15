On Friday morning the New York Islanders organization announced that former player and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy passed away at the age of 65. Last October, the Montreal native publicly revealed that he was battling lung cancer.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world.” said General Manger Lou Lamoriello. “His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none.”

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the greatest pure goal scorer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy. https://t.co/hbyozJ4BUS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 15, 2022

Bossy won four Stanley Cup with the Islanders, and is revered as one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history with 572 goals in just 752 games. After retiring and being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991, the bilingual Bossy began work as a broadcaster in both English and French.

Since his passing was announced an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, teammates and different NHL organizations has come through.

We’re saddened to learn of Mike Bossy’s passing this morning. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family, former teammates and TVA Sports colleagues. A legend of our game who will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/K5qLpt0NjC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2022

Mike Bossy, authentic. Goal scorer. Idealist. Mensch. May his memory be a blessing. — Michael Farber (@MichaelFarber3) April 15, 2022

Sad news to hear of the passing of Mike Bossy. Peace to his family. An amazing player, tough, among the games very elite scorers. Privileged to play a few games against him. 🙏 — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) April 15, 2022