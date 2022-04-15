NewsSports

Hockey legend Mike Bossy passes away at 65

Apr 15 2022, 1:34 pm
On Friday morning the New York Islanders organization announced that former player and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy passed away at the age of 65. Last October, the Montreal native publicly revealed that he was battling lung cancer.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world.” said General Manger Lou Lamoriello. “His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none.”

Bossy won four Stanley Cup with the Islanders, and is revered as one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history with 572 goals in just 752 games. After retiring and being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991, the bilingual Bossy began work as a broadcaster in both English and French.

Since his passing was announced an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, teammates and different NHL organizations has come through.

 

