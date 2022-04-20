NHL announces date, plans for 2022 Entry Draft Lottery

The NHL has come out with its latest plans for this year’s Entry Draft Lottery.

Featuring, as of now, 14 of the league’s non-playoff teams, the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10.

The 2022 #NHLDraft Lottery will be held Tuesday, May 10, at @NHLNetwork’s studio and will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. ET on @ESPN, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, SN NOW and @TVASports. Changes to the Draft Lottery format take effect this season. Details: https://t.co/Ki3Us6Cl6s pic.twitter.com/j7Whyf4FjQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2022

As of now, Buffalo and Columbus each hold two picks in the lottery, stemming from the Jack Eichel and Seth Jones blockbuster trades from this past summer, respectively.

A new wrinkle this year is that no team can move up more than 10 spots, meaning the 12th-16th worst records in the league don’t have a shot at winning the first overall pick. Unlike past years where three lottery balls were drawn, just two lotteries are occurring this year, for the first and second overall picks.

Montreal holds the highest estimated odds of winning the lottery among Canadian teams, per Tankathon.com, with a 13.5% chance.

Arizona leads the league with a 18.5% chance of winning the lottery, while Ottawa (6.5%), Winnipeg (2.0%), and Vancouver (0.5%) are the other three Canadian teams currently scheduled to be represented in the draft lottery as the standings shake out.

Broadcast plans for the 2022 NHL draft Lottery include Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and ESPN in the USA.