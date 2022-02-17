Canada bounced from Olympic men's curling semifinal on last-shot miss

Canada will have a shot at an Olympic curling medal, but it won’t be gold.

After an attempted spectacular final shot by skip Brad Gushue fell short in the tenth end, Canada fell to Sweden by a 5-3 score in the men’s semifinal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

So close 💔 Canada will play for Olympic bronze in the men's curling competition after a semifinal defeat to Sweden #cbccurl 🇨🇦🥌 pic.twitter.com/muMjIhvinO — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

Canada fell behind 3-1 in the fourth end but scored two in the fifth end to tie things up at the midway break. Three of the next four ends were blanks, with Sweden scoring a single in the eighth end.

BRAD GUSHUE DOES IT AGAIN! 🇨🇦🥌 Another great shot from Canada's Gushue and the Canadians are headed to the final end down one against Sweden with a chance at GOLD on the line 👀 Watch on the CBC Sports App or @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/UXjcDjbsfN — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

In the other semifinal, Great Britain defeated the USA by an 8-4 score.

Canada will play the Americans in the bronze medal game at 1 am ET/ 10 pm PT (Thursday) tomorrow. Gushue and teammate Mark Nichols will be searching for their second Olympic medal after winning the gold back in 2006 at the Turin Games.

Gushue’s loss is the third gutting defeat for Canadian curlers at the Olympics.

Canada missed the women’s curling playoff after Jennifer Jones was eliminated via the last stone draw tiebreaker, while the mixed doubles side of Rachel Homan and John Morris lost their final round-robin game on a measurement that would’ve sent them to the playoff round had they been inches closer.