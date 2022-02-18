SportsOlympics

Canada beats USA for bronze in Olympic men's curling

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Feb 18 2022, 8:37 am
Canada beats USA for bronze in Olympic men's curling
Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Canada will not be coming home empty handed in Olympic curling.

The Canadian men’s curling team of Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, and Geoff Walker has defeated USA in the bronze medal match in Beijing.

Canada took the lead with a double in the eighth end, then stole two more in the ninth end to take a commanding 8-5 lead. They held on in the 10th end to secure the 8-5 win.

Bronze isn’t the medal colour Gushue’s team was hoping for when they arrived in China, but there is some consolation in winning bronze. Canada had to rebound quickly after a devastating loss to Sweden in the semifinals one day earlier.

“That was the toughest game I’ve ever played… I think we all wanted it real bad. No quit,” Gushue told CBC after the match, holding back tears.

“We weren’t at our best this week, I think that was clear to every Canadian curling fan that watched us. But for us to grind through and come out with a bronze medal, it’s something I’m super proud of right now, and I think I’m going to be even prouder as the years go by.”

The Olympic medal is the second won by Gushue and Nichols, who were part of the gold medal winning team in 2006. It’s the first time Gallant and Walker will stand on an Olympic podium.

Canada was in real danger of being shut out of Olympic curling medals for the first time ever, when the women’s and mixed doubles teams each failed to advance to the knockout round.

Canada has won at least one medal in curling at every Olympic Games since the sport made its Olympic debut in 1998. This is just the second time Canada hasn’t won gold in men’s, women’s, or mixed doubles — the first time since 2002.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT