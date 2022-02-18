Canada beats USA for bronze in Olympic men's curling

Canada will not be coming home empty handed in Olympic curling.

The Canadian men’s curling team of Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, and Geoff Walker has defeated USA in the bronze medal match in Beijing.

Canada took the lead with a double in the eighth end, then stole two more in the ninth end to take a commanding 8-5 lead. They held on in the 10th end to secure the 8-5 win.

Canada lead 8-5 against USA heading into the 10th end in the men's curling bronze medal match 🥉🇨🇦 👀 Watch on the CBC Sports App or on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/XllKjyQLOG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

Scenes after Canada's men's curling team beat defending champion USA 8-5 to claim BRONZE🥉🇨🇦 🥳 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/hvIjIL2ns2 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

Bronze isn’t the medal colour Gushue’s team was hoping for when they arrived in China, but there is some consolation in winning bronze. Canada had to rebound quickly after a devastating loss to Sweden in the semifinals one day earlier.

“That was the toughest game I’ve ever played… I think we all wanted it real bad. No quit,” Gushue told CBC after the match, holding back tears.

“We weren’t at our best this week, I think that was clear to every Canadian curling fan that watched us. But for us to grind through and come out with a bronze medal, it’s something I’m super proud of right now, and I think I’m going to be even prouder as the years go by.”

The Olympic medal is the second won by Gushue and Nichols, who were part of the gold medal winning team in 2006. It’s the first time Gallant and Walker will stand on an Olympic podium.

Canada was in real danger of being shut out of Olympic curling medals for the first time ever, when the women’s and mixed doubles teams each failed to advance to the knockout round.

Canada has won at least one medal in curling at every Olympic Games since the sport made its Olympic debut in 1998. This is just the second time Canada hasn’t won gold in men’s, women’s, or mixed doubles — the first time since 2002.

An emotional @TeamGushue caught up with @cbccolleenjones after winning BRONZE at #Beijing2022 What a team ♥️ Watch on the CBC Sports App or on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/5iBQzutkpq — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022