Two guns, $100K worth of magic mushrooms seized from illegal East Vancouver cannabis shop

Vancouver police have seized multiple guns and over $150,000 worth of cannabis and magic mushroom products after raiding an illegal pot shop.

According to police, officers were conducting an inspecting of an unlicensed cannabis business near Clarke Drive and William Street on June 9.

Officers discovered two handguns during their search, and a “large volume” of cannabis oils, topicals and edibles. The estimated retail value of the products is $50,000 to $60,000.

Police also found roughly 25 pounds of dried psilocybin, approximately 75 pounds of psilocybin-infused edibles, and hundreds of individual packages of psilocybin powder mixed with nutrition supplements.

The estimated retail value of the psilocybin products – also known as “magic mushrooms”- is $100,000, VPD noted.

“Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city is definitely concerning and it poses a risk to the public,” said Constable Tania Visintin.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man, but he has since been released pending further investigation.