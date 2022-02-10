There have been over 20 shootings and four deaths in Metro Vancouver over the past 40 days, driving Crime Stoppers to ask for help from the public.

“That’s double the pace seen in 2021, where 123 gang-related shootings were recorded for the entire year,” said Crime Stoppers in a statement.

In particular, the Lower Mainland has seen unusually high violence, with two people from Fraser Heights sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting.

Now they’re looking for anonymous tips as part of their “Guns and Gangs” ad campaign.

The Lower Mainland’s crime issues once again surfaced with a shooting in Fraser Heights sending 2 to hospital. This area wide problem needs citizens to step forward. Contact police – or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously. 1-800-222-tips @solvecrime. — Linda Annis (@LindaAnnisBC) February 9, 2022

“It’s not just one municipality – it’s a province-wide problem, with gang members firing weapons in public places from shopping malls, pubs and restaurants, to the airport and in otherwise quiet neighbourhoods, as we’ve seen in the past week,” said Crime Stoppers.

“Any time bullets fly, it’s a clear threat to public safety.”

The executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, Linda Annis, says police can’t see everything. That’s why they need support to figure out what’s behind the recent surge.

“Anonymous tips get criminals off the street. It’s that simple,” she said.

“Often there are people who are in close contact with criminals and could provide inside information investigators need, but they won’t call police for fear of reprisal from their associates. This is exactly what Crime Stoppers is for.”

Two people seriously injured in shooting in #FraserHeghts. The shooting is believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. 1/3 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) February 9, 2022

Anyone can provide an anonymous tip without being identified or called to answer questions. They accept tips in 115 languages, and will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a criminal, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns, or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim.

“Tipsters stay anonymous by using code numbers to check back later and collect their rewards,” said Crime Stoppers.

The first “Guns and Gangs” campaign ran five years ago and resulted in 145 arrests and 219 gun seizures.