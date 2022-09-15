Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is open to long-term deal with Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is open to being a member of the Toronto Blue Jays for a long time.

Guerrero expressed his desire to remain in Toronto, saying he’d be interested in putting pen to paper to remain with the only Major League Baseball franchise he’s ever played for.

“I’m open to signing a long-term deal with the Blue Jays,” Guerrero said, according to MLB Insider Hector Gomez. “I feel really happy playing here. I hope something can be done about it this offseason.”

Guerrero is currently playing on a one-year deal worth $7.9 million. He signed the contract on March 22, avoiding arbitration in the process.

He’s hitting .278 with 28 home runs and 84 runs batted in through 142 games played this season. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old became the fastest to 100 homers in Blue Jays history, as well as the 12th youngest to reach that feat in AL/NL history.

In 1,854 career MLB at-bats over 486 games, Guerrero has a career .285 average with 157 hits, including 100 dingers, and 297 RBIs. He’s also scored 290 runs and boasts a .360 on-base percentage and a .507 slugging percentage.

Guerrero will be in line for a healthy raise.

Earlier this year, Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year contract extension to establish himself as the face of the franchise for the San Diego Padres. Tatis’ 14-year, $340 million contract is a decent comparable for Guerrero. Tatis has a career .292 average with 81 home runs and 195 RBIs in 273 games.

Juan Soto could be another comparable on a Guerrero contract. Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals earlier this season. Soto, in the final year of a contract earning him $17.1 million, was then moved to the San Diego Padres in a trade deadline blockbuster deal.

Last season, Guerrero was named the American League recipient of the Hank Aaron Award as the league’s most outstanding offensive player. At 22, he was the youngest player ever to receive the award.

Guerrero, who was also honoured as the top Canadian baseball player last December, had a .311 batting average and had 111 runs batted in, and led the AL in on-base percentage (.401), slugging percentage (.601), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.002), runs (123) and total bases (363) in 2021.