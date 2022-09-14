Most sports fans probably have some knowledge of the infamous “flu game” by Michael Jordan.

Back in the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan called a team employee at 2 am the night before Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, while his Chicago Bulls were tied 2-2 in the series. Dealing with debilitating stomach pains, any medical advice likely would’ve told Jordan to sit out.

But the next night, Jordan played 44 minutes, and finished the game with 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 1 block, as Chicago took a 3-2 series lead.

Many caught onto the idea that Jordan had some sort of flu, though he claimed in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance he believes it was food poisoning. Still, some 25 years out, it’s recognized as the “Jordan flu game” among NBA fans worldwide.

So when Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah felt bad enough on Monday night that he considered a 2 am emergency room trip, there was only one logical conclusion: channel his inner Jordan and go pitch the second half of the team’s doubleheader Tuesday.

When it was all said and done, Manoah went 6.2 innings, as he struck out five batters and allowed just two runs, both coming via solo home runs. Toronto won 7-2 and passed the Rays in the AL East standings in the process.

“It’s my turn in the rotation,” he said. “It’s my job to go out there when it’s my turn and give it my all… My job is not to feel good. My job is to go out there and compete.”

Great medical advice? Probably not. But the Jays starter seemed in pretty good spirits about the whole ordeal.

Manoah even posted a photo of Jordan alongside teammate Scottie Pippen on his Instagram account after the “flu game.”

“No matter what’s going on, the circumstances, I just have to go out there and give this team a chance,” he said. “And I knew [my Blue Jays teammates] knew I was going through it. So I knew they’d pick me up.”

The Jays now sit first in the American League wildcard standings. They return to action tonight at 7:07 pm against the Rays, before closing the series out tomorrow afternoon at 3:07 pm.