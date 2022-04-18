Grouse Mountain pausing Easter Monday operations

If you were planning on heading up to Grouse Mountain for some Easter Monday fun, you might want to put your plans on hold until noon at least.

According to a Grouse spokesperson, the Skyride, Downhill Area, Chalet facilities and all mountaintop activities are on standby as of this morning due to inclement weather.

“Our teams continue to monitor the forecast and we plan to share an update on the status of our operations around 12 pm,” the spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email.

According to the Grouse Mountain website, it’s currently -3°C on the mountain, with snowy skies.

Please be advised, due to inclement weather, the Skyride, Downhill Area, Chalet facilities and all mountaintop activities are on Standby this morning (April 18th). Please check back after 12:00pm for an update on the status of our operations ⬇️ https://t.co/SwtxhemRZC — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) April 18, 2022

With Cypress and Seymour mountains having reached the end of their seasons, outside of Whistler, Grouse Mountain is currently the only show in town at a reasonable distance from the city.

Today is Whistler’s last day, and Grouse is open until early May.

In Vancouver as of 11 am, winds are quite heavy around 30 km/h, with gusts being as strong as 45 km/h.

You can see the latest information on conditions via Grouse Mountain’s website or social media channels.

Update: Grouse Mountain will be closed for the remainder of the day.