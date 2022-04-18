NewsTransportationUrbanized

Some BC Ferries passengers face seven-hour wait on Easter Monday

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin

Apr 18 2022, 5:44 pm
Queen of New Westminster (BC Ferries)

Some BC Ferries customers travelling without a reservation on Easter Monday will have to wait seven hours to get on a ship, and stormy weather forcing the cancellation of some sailings isn’t helping.

Several morning sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo were cancelled due to bad weather, forcing people to line up for later sailings on the already jam-packed holiday weekend.

By 10 am, BC Ferries staff at Departure Bay were selling standby tickets for the 5:55 pm ferry, with all other sailings beforehand full.

It’s a similar story at Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal, where people were lining up for the 5:45 pm sailing just after 9 am.

Reservations are also maxed out for the Southern Gulf Islands ferry route, and BCFerries encouraged anyone without a booking to travel on Tuesday or go back to Vancouver via Swartz Bay near Victoria.

The situation was better on the Victoria to Tsawwassen route, with standby tickets still available for morning sailings.

