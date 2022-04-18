Man arrested for breaking into Yaletown hotel and assaulting two strangers

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a 23-year-old man from Delta who entered a Yaletown hotel and attacked an employee before breaking into a guest’s room.

The incident happened Saturday evening around 6:30 pm. The suspect entered the hotel, assaulted the staff member, and then burst into a guest’s room.

The two victims both suffered minor injuries. According to police, the man didn’t know either person.

Police haven’t identified the suspect, but say assault and break-in charges are pending.

#VPDscanner: #VPD arrested a 23-year-old Delta man Saturday night after he assaulted two strangers inside a Yaletown hotel. The man entered the hotel at 6:30 p.m. & assaulted a staff member before bursting into a guest’s room. Assault & break-in charges pending. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/SWEU9JLwMe — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 17, 2022

The force also didn’t reveal the specific hotel where the assaults took place, and Daily Hive has asked the force for more information.