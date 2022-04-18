NewsCrime

Man arrested for breaking into Yaletown hotel and assaulting two strangers

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Apr 18 2022, 4:41 pm
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a 23-year-old man from Delta who entered a Yaletown hotel and attacked an employee before breaking into a guest’s room.

The incident happened Saturday evening around 6:30 pm. The suspect entered the hotel, assaulted the staff member, and then burst into a guest’s room.

The two victims both suffered minor injuries. According to police, the man didn’t know either person.

Police haven’t identified the suspect, but say assault and break-in charges are pending.

The force also didn’t reveal the specific hotel where the assaults took place, and Daily Hive has asked the force for more information.

