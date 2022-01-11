Grouse Mountain closes because of inclement weather

As another atmospheric river takes aim at the BC South Coast, Grouse Mountain has announced it will be closing Wednesday afternoon.

An email from Grouse Mountain states the mountain will be closing at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, January 11.

The website states, “Please be aware, due to inclement weather the Downhill Area, Skyride and Chalet Facilities will be closing at 3:30pm this afternoon. The last uphill Skyride will be at 2:30pm.”

If you are unable to use your Lift Ticket or Mountain Admission ticket on Wednesday, January 11, it will be valid for 90 days from today.

The latest weather forecast on Grouse Mountain’s website is calling for rain or heavy rain into Wednesday.

There are currently rainfall warnings in effect for much of BC’s South Coast, with up to 150 mm of rain expected in some areas.