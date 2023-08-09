One of Metro Vancouver’s most iconic hiking trails is closing for the season earlier than normal to begin the next phase of a major project.

The Grouse Grind Trail and main trailhead will officially close starting on Tuesday, September 5.

The closure is part of the ongoing $3.5 million Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trail and Site Improvements Project. It includes trail and step repairs in areas with heavy erosion and trailhead amenities such as a water fountain, a stretching area, and seating.

“The Grouse Grind Trail must be closed during the improvement project because the terrain is steep and hazardous where the work is taking place,” said Metro Vancouver in a release. “It will reopen when work is completed and trail conditions are safe for users.

“Visitors are urged to stay off the trail while it’s closed — ignoring the closure may result in serious injury and delays to the eventual reopening.”

The latest phase of the improvements projects is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Hikers can still access the BCMC Route and the Baden-Powell Trail through a secondary trailhead 250 metres east via the parking lot.

Grouse Mountain says more than 100,000 people hike the Grind each year.

For more information on how to do the Grouse Grind, you can visit the Grouse Mountain website. Please note that Grouse Mountain Regional Park is open from 7 am to 7 pm.

With files from Daily Hive Staff