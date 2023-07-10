Drivers along Highway 5/Coquihalla Highway are being told to detour around a serious multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3 km south of the Coquihalla Summit, and the highway is closed southbound as a result between Merritt and Hope. Northbound traffic can still get by but expect delays.

First responders are on the scene.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 2:04 p.m. today, July 10, of a motor vehicle incident in the 3300-block of Highway 5 and dispatched four ambulances and two air ambulances. Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital,” the service told Daily Hive.

The crash is between Exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202: Portia for 5.5 km.

Drive BC is urging motorists to take Highway 5A to Highway 3 to Hope instead; however, for motorists unable to do so, it’s expected to be a lengthy delay.

More to come…