Puppy allegedly stolen during violent home invasion in Surrey

A puppy is missing after a violent incident in Surrey last month, and police are sharing more details to hopefully reunite Little Bit with her family.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on June 27.

Frontline members attended the scene at the 8900 block of 147A Street, where they found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, two men had allegedly forced their way into the home, assaulting the victims and damaging property.

The suspects left with some of the victims’ personal items, including Little Bit, a six-month-old black Miniature Pinscher-Shih Tzu mix. She was last seen wearing a black studded collar.

According to police, they found and arrested two suspects hours later, who are facing charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Christopher Nygard, 49, and John Harasym, 37, are being held in custody awaiting court dates.

“While the motive is still under investigation, police believe it was not a random act,” said police, who are continuing to follow leads and gather evidence.

Tragically, Little Bit hasn’t been found. Now, police are asking anyone who’s seen her or who knows where she could be to reach the Surrey RCMP detachment.