Ground beef sold in Canada could soon have a health warning label

Ground beef, one of Canada’s favourite and most affordable protein options, might soon be plastered with a warning label at the grocery store.

Health Canada could soon stick a mandatory front-of-package warning label on ground beef (and possibly pork) on grounds of containing unhealthily high amounts of sugar, sodium, saturated fat, and more.

If this is implemented, Canada would become the only country in the world with a ground beef health warning label.

Health 🇨🇦’s proposal to add a warning label to ground #cdnbeef would throw yet another hurdle to livestock #farmers & make 🇨🇦 a regulatory outlier among our trading partners. I asked @mclaudebibeau if @CdnCattlemen producers could count on the govt’s support.@ManitobaBeef pic.twitter.com/ULKSKncFCU — Senator Don Plett (@DonPlett) June 2, 2022

The food agency’s proposed label has Canada’s cattle farmers and ranchers concerned and angry.

What’s the beef with my beef? Health Canada wants to put a warning label on ground beef, a nutrient-dense protein Canadian families rely on to stay healthy. Join our campaign and tell Health Canada to stop their proposed label now: https://t.co/WUZb46WQMl pic.twitter.com/huDEkMOSF0 — Cdn Cattlemen’s Assn (@CdnCattlemen) June 10, 2022

“What’s the beef with my beef?” tweeted Canadian Cattlemen’s Association in response to the proposal. “Health Canada wants to put a warning label on ground beef, a nutrient-dense protein Canadian families rely on to stay healthy.”

The association further invited Canadians to join its campaign against Health Canada’s use of such labels.

“Another day, another example of government gatekeepers needlessly throwing roadblocks in front of those who raise, produce and grow the nutritious food we eat,” tweeted Pierre Poilievre, former MP for the Conservative Party, yesterday. “Fire the gatekeepers, and support our ranchers that provide a key part of a healthy diet.”

Conservative Shadow Minister for Agriculture John Barlow also shared a formal statement on the stance of his party against the Liberal-spearheaded proposal.

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, senior director at Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, pointed out why he believes the label could be hypocritical.

“Processed foods like Snack Pack pudding, Chips Ahoy! cookies, and Bear Paws will not require any front-of-package labels, but ground beef and pork will,” he complained.

In a senate meeting on June 2, Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau said she’ll be advocating for Canadian farmers and work with the Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.

Let’s see if they meat in the middle.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada and will be updating this story with its comment when it responds.