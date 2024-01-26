FoodNewsPeopleGrocery

Someone is selling their canned ham and other unused groceries online

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Jan 26 2024, 7:50 pm
Someone is selling their canned ham and other unused groceries online
Jacob Lund/Shutterstock | Facebook Marketplace

As the cost of living continues to hit British Columbians, there are some who are taking unusual approaches to make a few bucks.

Some have turned to selling their unused groceries on Facebook Marketplace.

One particular post details that the person bought the items for their guests over Christmas, and because they weren’t eaten, they are offering a deal to whoever might want them.

The $50 value was reduced to the low price of $20 for the items, which include canned ham, tomatoes, and instant coffee.

The poster is selling them in Victoria, and it’s unclear how the demand is going; as of Friday morning, the posting was still live on the site.

Groceries online sales

Facebook Marketplace

However, it begs the question: Why not donate the items to the food bank?

According to Food Banks BC, visits have increased by 57% since 2019, and donations have dropped significantly.

“Price is firm because we need it for our groceries,” they wrote in part, likely alluding to their own challenges to make ends meet.

Food insecurity is a major issue facing many Canadians right now.

Statistics Canada reports that food prices continue to rise across the country, up nearly 5% from December 2022. An average 2 litre of milk is $5.10, a dozen eggs are $4.67, and a loaf of white bread is $4, all prices that have risen by several cents over the previous reporting period, Statistics Canada reports.

Would you sell your groceries online? Let us know in the comments below.

Claire FentonClaire Fenton
