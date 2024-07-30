TikToker shares eye-popping price of groceries in small Alaskan city

If you thought the price of groceries in Canada was bad, you might want to spare a thought for residents of this small city in Alaska the next time you find yourself at the supermarket.

Content creator Christine Kesteloo shared her experience shopping for groceries at Alaska Commercial Company, a retail store in Skagway, Alaska. As of 2022, Skagway had a population of just 1,095.

Last year, Kesteloo shopped at the same store to compare prices, and the higher-than-average grocery prices shocked viewers — the second time was no different. For example, a bottle of mayonnaise costs US$11.17 (C$15.47), and a bottle of Kirkland organic honey costs US$23.99 (C$33.24).

“Why is it so expensive??? What do people get paid in Alaska to afford that???” one commenter asked.

In her previous video, Kesteloo explained that the city gets its shipments by boat. According to the US Census Bureau, the median household income in Skagway was US$79,583 (C$110,260.26) as of 2022, which was actually higher than the national US average of US$75,149 (C$104,088.50) in the same year. In comparison, the median household income in Canada was C$70,500 in 2022, according to Statistics Canada.

But shoppers in Alaska aren’t the only ones who pay high prices. In Canada, groceries also cost a small fortune in places like Yukon, Northwestern Territories, and Nunavut.

To get an idea of the price difference, we compared grocery prices at Alaska Commercial Company to Walmart Canada and found substitute items where needed.

Mayonnaise

Alaska Commercial Company: Best Food Real Mayonnaise, US$11.17 (C$15.47)

Walmart Canada: Best Food Real Mayonnaise, C$6.47

Ketchup

Alaska Commercial Company: Heinz Tomato Ketchup, US$10.60 (C$14.69)

Walmart Canada: Heinz Tomato Ketchup, C$4.94

Salad dressing

Alaska Commercial Company: Kraft Classic Caesar Dressing, US$6.59 (C$9.13)

Walmart Canada: Kraft Creamy Caesar Salad Dressing, C$3.77

Hot dogs

Alaska Commercial Company: Ball Park Bun Size Beef, US$8.79 (C$12.18)

Walmart Canada: Great Value Original Wieners, C$3.97

Ham slices

Alaska Commercial Company: Kirkland Extra Lean Ham Slices, US$17.79 (C$24.65)

Walmart Canada: Deli Express Cooked Ham, C$6.27

Iceberg lettuce

Alaska Commercial Company: US$4.99 (C$6.92)

Walmart Canada: 94 cents

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Alaska Commercial Company: US$8.29 (C$11.49)

Walmart Canada: C$5.47

Frosted Flakes

Alaska Commercial Company: US$8.79 (C$12.18)

Walmart Canada: C$4.97

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Brown Sugar

Alaska Commercial Company: US$7.49 (C$10.38)

Walmart Canada: C$3.97

Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt

Alaska Commercial Company: Kind Thins (10 bars), US$15.89

Walmart Canada: Kind Almond Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Bars (five bars), C$7.97

Here’s the price comparison for additional grocery items featured in the video:

Ocean Spray Juice

Alaska Commercial Company: White Cranberry x Peach, US$7.66 (C$10.61)

Walmart Canada: Ocean Spray 100% Juice Blend White Cranberry, C$4.98

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Alaska Commercial Company: Progresso Hearty Chicken Pot Pie Style with Dumplings, US$5.69 (C$7.88)

Walmart Canada: Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Pot Pie Soup, C$3.47

Dole Peaches in Strawberry Gel

Alaska Commercial Company: US$5.19 (C$7.19)

Walmart Canada: Great Value Diced Peaches, C$2.37

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips

Alaska Commercial Company: US$10.19 (C$14.11)

Walmart Canada: C$3.97

Salisbury Steak

Alaska Commercial Company: Hormel Compleats Salisbury Steak, US$4.69 (C$6.50)

Walmart Canada: Swanson Salisbury Steak, C$3.47

OreoFudge Covered

Alaska Commercial Company: US$8.67 (C$12.01)

Walmart Canada: C$2.47

Oreo Mint

Alaska Commercial Company: Oreo Thins Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, US$10.19 (C$14.11)

Walmart Canada: Oreo Mint Crème Sandwich Cookies, C$2.47

Gravy

Alaska Commercial Company: McCormick Onion Gravy Mix, US$3.19 (C$4.42)

Walmart Canada: C$1.27

Triscuit Smoked Gouda Crackers

Alaska Commercial Company: US$6.19 (C$8.57)

Walmart Canada: C$3.28

Ritz Bits Sandwich Crackers

Alaska Commercial Company: US$8.19 (C$11.34)

Walmart Canada: C$2.47

Almonds

Alaska Commercial Company: Blue Diamond Almonds, Smokehouse, US$12.19 (C$16.89)

Walmart Canada: Great Value Roasted & Salted Almonds, C$14.97

Philadelphia Whipped Original Cream Cheese

Alaska Commercial Company: US$6.19 (C$8.57)

Walmart Canada: C$4.88

Salsa

Alaska Commercial Company: Preserved Harvest Peach Salsa, US$10.99 (C$15.22)

Walmart Canada: Garden Fresh Gourmet Jack’s Special Mango Peach Habanero Salsa, C$4.97

Smuckers Raspberry

Alaska Commercial Company: Smuckers Red Raspberry Preserves, US$6.72 (C$9.31)

Walmart Canada: Smucker’s Pure Raspberry Jam, C$6.97

Honey

Alaska Commercial Company: Essential Everyday US Grade A Honey, US$15.19 (C$21.04)

Walmart Canada: Great Value Pure Liquid Honey, C$10.97

Organic Honey

Alaska Commercial Company: Kirkland Organic Honey, US$23.99 (C$33.23)

Walmart Canada: Naturoney Organic Honey, C$8.97

Mountain Dew

Alaska Commercial Company: US$10.49 (C$14.53)

Walmart Canada: C$6.97

Diet Pepsi

Alaska Commercial Company: US$10.49 (C$14.53)

Walmart Canada: C$6.97

Although the price difference is certainly a shock to most Canadian shoppers, some pointed out that groceries have gotten so expensive that they’re almost as high as prices in Skagway.

“It’s like Canadian prices at our grocery stores,” wrote one viewer.

Another commented, “Me thinking US$4.99 is a good sale.”

What do you think of the price of food in Skagway, Alaska?