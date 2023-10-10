Multiple grizzly, black bears spotted in Banff prompts warning for townsite

Parks Canada has issued a warning for the Banff townsite and the surrounding area following multiple bears being detected.

The bear warning was issued on Monday after several black and grizzly bears were found to be frequenting the area.

Parks Canada added that visitors should “be prepared to encounter a bear at any time in and around this area.”

Safe practices include:

Securing all wildlife attractants, including fruit in and on the ground below, fruiting trees.

All food and garbage must be disposed of in a proper receptacle.

Pay attention for bears when travelling in this area.

Make noise when hiking and cycling.

Keep pets on leash and a close eye on children.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Report all bear sightings immediately to the Visitor Centre or Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.

Earlier this month, two people were killed by a grizzly bear while hiking in Banff National Park.