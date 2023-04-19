NewsCrime

BC men lured into robberies on dating app Grindr: Mounties

Apr 19 2023, 5:39 pm
BC men lured into robberies on dating app Grindr: Mounties
An RCMP detachment in northern BC says it is seeing a disturbing pattern where men are lured into dates-turned-robberies on the dating app Grindr.

Grindr is a social networking and online dating app for the LGBTQ+ community, and Dawson Creek Mounties say men are showing up to dates planned over the app and being robbed by a suspect and one or two accomplices.

The first reported robbery happened in February and a second very similar one happened in March. On April 13, a third robbery was reported. In one instance, one of the robbers produced a firearm.

“This is a very target-specific group and victims may be very reluctant to report,” said Cpl. Graham Hartl said in a news release.

Police suggest meeting dates arranged online in a “safe neutral public space” prior to meeting them in a private location.

Mounties are urging anyone else who may have been targeted to contact them.

