Not to be outdone by any other city, Toronto has its very own Grindr Swindler, who has allegedly been stealing money from dates for months.

According to Toronto police, a Toronto man would meet potential suitors online via social media or dating apps like Grindr. When they would eventually meet in person, he would borrow his victim’s phone to make a phone call, only to e-transfer himself money from their bank accounts.

In addition to e-transfering himself funds, he would allegedly also use their credit cards for purchases.

In total, police say that the man made away with some $13,000 of stolen money.

The man is alleged to have used this tactic a number of times between November 19 and February 23. They believe there may be more victims out there.

Jackson Luu, 20, was arrested and charged with:

1. Attempt Theft Under

2. eight counts of Theft Under

3. ten counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

4. eight counts of Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data

He was expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).