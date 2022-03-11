Grimes unintentionally reveals birth of second child with Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed a baby girl last December.

The Canadian singer-songwriter unintentionally revealed their second child in an interview with writer Devin Gordon for Vanity Fair.

In classic Grimes and Musk fashion, their daughter is as uniquely named as their son. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born in December 2021 with the help of a surrogate mother.

To break down the complex meaning of the name: Exa references the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second), and Dark represents “the unknown,” according to Grimes. Sideræl pronounced, “sigh-deer-ee-el,” is the “the true time of the universe” and is also a nod to the singer’s favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

According to Gordon, they had just sat down in Grimes’ home to talk about her new music when he heard what sounded like a “lone cry from an infant upstairs.”

He shrugged it off until he heard it again.

“This time, it’s multiple cries, and it’s unmistakable. I’ve got two kids. That’s a baby,” writes Gordon.

After a reluctant admission from Grimes, she welcomed the accident and went into detail about the birth of her baby daughter, who they call Y for short.

She reveals that her first pregnancy was filled with complications, which is why they decided to use a surrogate for their second child. This and the pandemic is what allowed them to keep Y out of the spotlight for so long.

The couple wants to maintain their daughter’s privacy, so it’s unlikely you’ll be seeing social media posts with Y any time soon.