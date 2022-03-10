Kim Kardashian gave some unsolicited advice to working women that has put her in a lot of hot water online.

The reality TV star is on the cover of the latest issue of Variety alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mom Kris Jenner.

In a video interview accompanying the cover story, the family talks about living life in the spotlight, their new show on Hulu, and advice for women in business.

“I have the best advice for women in business — get your f**cking ass up and work,” Kim said sharply. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The reality star turned businesswoman has amassed over one billion dollars selling makeup, shapewear, and a mobile game. According to Forbes, a large portion of her wealth comes from her cosmetics and fragrance company, KKW Beauty.

While the Kardashian has likely put in some work to get to where she is now, many are taking to Twitter to remind the billionaire of the immense privilege she comes from.

“Also: be born rich. Really helps,” one person tweeted.

Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, was a big-time attorney and businessman, most known for defending O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. Her mom was a socialite turned businesswoman who’s credited with building her daughters’ brands.

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work,” she continued in the video. “Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life.”

This is the opposite of what Jessica DeFino experienced as an editor for the Kardashian apps in 2015.

“[I] worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ‘sick’ more than once [because] I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, and was reprimanded for freelancing on the side,” she tweeted.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

Other Twitter users joined in, calling Kim out for her “tone deaf” advice that’s far removed from the reality a majority of people are living in.

“Lol this is very tone-deaf, Miss Kimberly,” one person tweeted.

Lol this is very tone-deaf, Miss Kimberly. https://t.co/MqjO9p1UYa — Simran Singh (@SimranRoohi) March 9, 2022

Others stress that people are working hard, taking on multiple jobs just to make a living.

“All anybody does is work and it’s killing us,” one person tweeted.

What baffles me about kim Kardashian’s nobody’s wants to work comments is that we very clearly live in the era of the hustlers mentality, where everyone has 3 jobs, is a social media influencer, and a freelancer of some kind too. All anybody does is work and it’s killing us — elisabeth sherman (@shermanelis) March 10, 2022

kim kardashian: nobody wants to work these days everyone working 40+ hour weeks and earning minimum wage: no shit — joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their ass up and work tells me that she doesn’t actually know any Black women. I’ve never met a Black woman who didn’t work her ass off. We invented that shit. — Black Ashley (@ashleysimpo) March 10, 2022

If you want to hear more advice from the rich and famous, here’s the full interview: