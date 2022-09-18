Did Grimes really just get elf ears? That’s the big question the artist sparked on Twitter this weekend as she shared a photo of herself apparently post-op.

“I did smthn crazy!” Grimes wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her wearing what looks like hospital gown with her head wrapped in bandages.

The Canadian artist also shared updates for her upcoming album “The Infinite Assassin,” saying she “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

Grimes has made no secret of her desire to get elf ears and other body modification procedures.

“Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” the artist asked in a tweet from August 15, 2022.

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

It seems like her ex Elon Musk didn’t like the idea of her getting elf ear surgery.

The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

But with the popularity of The Rings of Power, we don’t blame Grimes for wanting to look more like an elf.

What do you think of getting elf ears?