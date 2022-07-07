Looks like Elon Musk secretly had twins with yet another Canadian woman last year

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, reportedly fathered twins with a major biotech executive in November last year, court documents have unveiled.

The Insider obtained the court documents, which show that Musk had the children with Shivon Zilis, director of Ops and Special Projects at neurotechnology firm Neuralink, which Musk co-founded in 2016.

The twins were born just weeks before Musk had a child with his former partner, Canadian singer Grimes, in December 2021.

Zilis is the third Canadian woman with whom the Tesla CEO has fathered children. So far, we can verify he’s only had children with Canadians.

He had six children with Ontarian author Justine Wilson. The couple’s firstborn died in infancy, and they had a set of twins and a set of triplets after.

Then Musk had two kids during his relationship with Vancouverite Claire Elise Boucher, who goes by the stage name Grimes. One of the children was born via surrogacy. The couple split earlier this year.

Zilis says in her Twitter bio that she’s “made in Canada,” and several reports suggest she’s from Ontario.

Back in April, Musk’s eldest daughter — one of the children he had with Wilson — filed for legal name, birth certificate, and gender marker changes to reflect her identity as a trans woman. But the reason for the updated legal documents extended beyond her gender identity.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the 18-year-old said, according to Reuters and the court documents.