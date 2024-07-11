Free mullet haircuts available at next Lions game at BC Place

This weekend’s BC Lions game offers fans a lot more than just an excellent matchup on the field.

Fans who show up to Terry Fox Plaza at 11:30 am for the tailgate can get their hair cut for free, as long as they agree to a specific style. The Lions have set up The Mullet Barbershop for this Saturday’s game, where patrons can choose between four different types of mullets.

The extra festivities are on because it’s the Lions’ second annual watermelon smash game, an event held when the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to town.

Fans who visit the Mullet Barbershop can choose between the Tibo, the Mackie, the Lake, and the Oulettte which each offer a slightly different mullet style. They’re all named and inspired by players on either the Lions or their opponent this weekend.

💈 INTRODUCING: THE MULLET BARBERSHOP!💈 A new addition to our 2nd annual Watermelon Smash! 🍉 Pick between The Tibo, The Mackie, The Lake or The Ouellette✂️ Haircuts are FREE at #BCLions Backyard starting at 11:30am on Saturday – FREE ADMISSION! 🏈 https://t.co/g1vW6VwzGG pic.twitter.com/p3ooDJ9eqk — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 11, 2024

The barbershop will be available outside BC Place as part of the pregame party, which starts at 11:30 am. There will also be different food options, fun games, and beers starting at just $5 for adults.

There are still tickets available for the game against the Roughriders. The cheapest seats available cost under $30 after taxes and fees. The team is expecting a big crowd for the game, and they have opened up seats in the upper bowl as a result.

While the off-field action is exciting, the battle on the field will be even more so. This game pits the two best teams in the Western Conference against each other. The Roughriders are a perfect 4-0 thus far but will need to be sharp to beat the 4-1 Lions, who are led by a red-hot Vernon Adams Jr. at quarterback.

The game should be intense and could have serious ramifications for the Western Conference playoff picture down the road. Kickoff is at 4 pm PT at BC Place.