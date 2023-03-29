New 100,000 sq ft sports club opening in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Richmond is about to get a brand-new racquet sports club with some major perks for its members.

As of now, there is no word on when the Greater Vancouver Sports Club will officially open, but the lucky locals that have been able to test out the courts all seem to be exceptionally happy with the space.

The sports club already has a Google review, which is glowing.

“This will be Lower Mainlands favourite racket club,” the review reads.

According to the site, this club will be an “affordable private members-only family club.”

It is located near River and Savage roads with more than 100,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor facilities, which include 36 to 38 courts for pickleball, padel, badminton and squash.

Pickleball courts are located indoors and outdoors.

“All designed for players and their families to enjoy together,” the site reads.

The GVSC offers a 10,000-square-foot Fitness Center exclusively for private members.

Change rooms equipped with showers and lockers are also onsite.

To top it all off, members will be able to kick back and enjoy food and drinks at the artisan café and a courtside food truck.

Seating is available in the café, courtside viewing area and The Gold Lounge.

A retail shop will be located at the club for those looking to purchase racquets, balls and clothing for each sport offered at the location.

One Instagram user also shared a photo of the pickleball courts and said they thought it was a “beautiful spot” when they visited earlier this month.

While the club is still working on its finishing touches, the Instagram user said there was plenty of room for viewing and rooms for get-togethers.

“Will be interesting to see how the fee structure & playing hours are worked out,” the user wrote.

If you’re interested, Greater Vancouver Sports Club membership reservations are open.

“Memberships are for up to 4 people, including spouses/partners and children/grandchildren, for an ASSURED 9 hours of court time per week, based on quad-play,” the site reads.

“Our AI reservation system is easy to navigate and fair for all members, and our App makes it simple for any family member to book court times.”

The club is not accepting any payment right now.

“When the club is substantially completed and ready to open, payment will be required,” the site adds.

According to its site, the Greater Vancouver Sports Club is set to open sometime this year.

Address: 1751 Savage Road, Richmond, BC