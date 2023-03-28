SportsTennis

Andreescu carted off court in wheelchair after suffering awful injury

Mar 28 2023, 2:23 pm
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was carted off the court in a wheelchair after suffering an awful injury on Monday night in Miami.

During a round of 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open, 22-year-old Andreescu fell to the court in pain during the second set of the match.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before,” Andreescu was heard saying on the broadcast while writhing in pain.

No diagnosis has been announced, but it appeared that Andreescu had injured her ankle during the match before being taken off in a wheelchair.

She did not speak to the media or post on social media following her departure from the match.

Andreescu received a standing ovation from the local crowd as she exited the court, with her mom Maria crying alongside her daughter.

Since winning the US Open Singles title in 2019 as an 18-year-old, Andreescu has dealt with a rash of injuries over the last four years, including a knee problem that caused her to miss much of the 2020 season.

Andreescu has made it past the third round of a major tournament just once since 2019, where she advanced to the fourth round at the 2021 US Open.

She is currently ranked No. 31 in the world, though will likely be off the tour for the foreseeable future while rehabilitating this injury.

