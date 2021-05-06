Best coffee shops in Surrey to check out at least once

In Surrey and need a caffeine pick-me-up? We’ve got you covered.

Surrey has plenty of coffee hot spots with delicious coffee, baked goods, and an Insta-worthy aesthetic. If you are in the area, be sure to stop by to fuel your day.

Here are some of the best coffee shops in Surrey.

Good at any time of day, West Village Cafe offers good food and drinks. From breakfast to lunch, and even a good mid-day snack, this place is a go-to if you’re ever looking for somewhere to get some coffee and get some work done. Adorably decorated with lots of plants and comfy seating choices, you can get your power bowls, smoothies or sweet treats all in one place, and always made with love, as West Village is family-owned and -operated and serves locally sourced coffee and ingredients.

Address: #160 – 5620 152nd Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-372-2083

Located in the Fleetwood neighbourhood in Surrey, Cuatro Coffee is the perfect place for a quality cup of coffee — or to get some intricate latte art to post up to your ‘gram. Serving fresh locally roasted coffee, loose leaf tea, paninis, and baked-in-house artisan pastries and desserts, this is the perfect homey coffee shop to enjoy your favourite treats and get your caffeine fix. We’d recommend you try their divine tomato and basil bisque soup, perfect for a rainy day in Vancouver. The cafe also hosts regular music nights featuring talent from the community if you’re looking to hear some good tunes while you relax with some good coffee.

Address: 9014 152nd Street #202, Surrey

Phone: 604- 498-2418

Black Tiger Coffee Co. is about the coffee experience. All drinks are made fresh to order using coffee from local roasters, with emphasis on the quality and taste of every cup they serve. Enjoy your coffee with freshly baked pastries, as Black Tiger has a rotating selection of delicious donuts for visitors to enjoy, including vegan kinds available every Saturday until they sell out. If you’re looking for something a little heartier, be sure to enjoy one of their sandwiches or bowls to satisfy your appetite and your taste buds.

Address: 110-19255 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604- 427-4114

With macarons, matcha, coffee, tea, and ice cream, Coffee Monster is the perfect place for some sweet treats to go along with your coffee. They also have a selection of cakes, from red velvet cheesecake to matcha tiramisu, they’ve got everything you could imagine to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some of their frozen desserts even use liquid nitrogen, and if you’re feeling fancy, you could even enjoy an affogato.

Address: C1B-15285 101 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 778-394-4001

With local suppliers in mind, Everbean sources fresh beans from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters in Vancouver, authentic teas from Namasthe Tea Company in Whistler, and organic bread from A Bread Affair in Langley. They also have a number of delectable pastries, either baked in-house or curated from local bakeries in the community. With spacious seating, plenty of natural light, and an outdoor garden patio, this is the perfect place to meet with friends or enjoy some quiet time.

Address: #106-15331 16th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-3383

A Vancouver coffee hot spot, Prado Cafe is now in Surrey serving up some of your favourite treats and sips. In addition to their range of different grub, Prado is definitely among the top choices for coffee available in Surrey. With casual all-day breakfast, and serving 49th parallel coffee, there’s no going wrong here. Nearly everything is made in-house from scratch using local, organic and fresh ingredients, and just one look at their Insta will leave your mouth watering. Located in the heart of Surrey’s Civic Centre Plaza, just steps from City Hall, it is one beautiful spot, with enormous ceilings and gorgeous decor for you to admire while you enjoy your food and drink.

Address: 13495 Central Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-953-1010

