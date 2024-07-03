9 unique Vancouver Island vacations you NEED to book now

When it comes to guesthouses or bed and breakfasts, Vancouver Island offers everything from treehouses and old school buses to elven retreats! While you might usually book a guesthouse to spend most of your time exploring, these nine breathtaking getaways will make you want to stay in for a night. Check them out below.

Cozy up in a treehouse by the coast surrounded by rainforest on Vancouver Island, a few hours from the city but a whole world away. This modern escape is great for a couple looking for a change of pace.

Cost: From $280 per night

Instagram | Website

Imagine sleeping suspended amongst the trees. These iconic, spherical little pods are nestled among the trees in the rainforest in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island. Here, you’ll sleep suspended above the rainforest in cozy tree pods. Each sphere is large enough to fit two people (and a third in its Eryn Sphere).

Cost: Starting at $355 per night

Instagram | Website

This truly unique treehouse, perched 30 feet high amongst the trees and attached to three large cedars and one giant maple using advanced tree tabs, sways gently to provide a natural and immersive experience. Its large deck offers stunning views across the Salish Sea to the mountains of Washington state.

Cost: Around $426 per night

Instagram | Website

These charming, round, wooden-framed tents accommodate two adults and feature hardwood floors, luxurious bedding, full bathrooms, and breathtaking views of Merridale’s picturesque Cowichan Valley orchard. Bonus: they’re dog-friendly! Yurts are open for guests from April through November, with a minimum stay of two nights required.

Cost: Between $180 and $200 per night

Instagram | Website

This 80-acre oceanfront family farm offers awesome glamping tents perched above the ocean, fully furnished with queen beds, plus a cabin! The farm also offers amazing ciders from blends of its heirloom apples, which are best enjoyed in its tasting room or expansive outdoor picnic area nearby.

Cost: Starting at $264 per night

Instagram | Website

The Sapling Cabin in Ucluelet is a charming two-storey tiny home filled with features typically found in larger homes: a hot tub, stainless appliances, and a king bed, all set in a rural setting close to town amenities and just 500 yards from the Pacific Rim National Park. You must book a three-night stay here.

Cost: $350+ per night

Airbnb | Vrbo

This amazing yurt in the Comox Valley and only seven minutes away from the base of Mount Washington is what the owners call an “Elven Retreat.” With stunning architecture, a skylight, a living room, two bedrooms, and a kitchen, the Elderwood Yurt is among six acres of gardens, fir wood, and bee-pasture in the Comox Valley. It’s a three-night minimum stay when booking.

Cost: $192+ per night

Airbnb

This cottage was built to blend in with nature and was built by hand with clay, sand, and straw. It fits two guests, requires a two-night minimum stay, and is a highly sought-after accommodation. Mayne Island is a small Gulf Island community with one bus, so, the owners offer pick-ups and drop-offs from the ferry!

Cost: $192+ per night

Instagram | Airbnb

It doesn’t get much more Vancouver Island than this: this school bus has been converted into a tiny home on a whimsical garden property near Sooke, just off the Galloping Goose Trail. This is truly a place to unplug as there’s no WiFi inside the bus. The outdoor space includes a covered deck with seating, a propane BBQ, a hammock in the trees and a private fire pit area. It can sleep up to two guests with a loft bed and one bathroom.

Cost: $186 per night

Instagram | Airbnb